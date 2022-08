The video game sensation 'Stray' is helping real stray cats Players wander through a cyberpunk city as a virtual orange tabby walks on keyboards or takes a spill off a rusted pipe. They can livestream their game to raise money for a pet shelter.

Animals The video game sensation 'Stray' is helping real stray cats The video game sensation 'Stray' is helping real stray cats Listen · 0:29 0:29 Players wander through a cyberpunk city as a virtual orange tabby walks on keyboards or takes a spill off a rusted pipe. They can livestream their game to raise money for a pet shelter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor