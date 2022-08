Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin It was 10 years ago that a white supremacist opened fire at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek. Seven people died. A decade later, hate crimes against Sikhs and other South Asians are on the rise.

National Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin Listen · 3:47 3:47 It was 10 years ago that a white supremacist opened fire at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek. Seven people died. A decade later, hate crimes against Sikhs and other South Asians are on the rise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor