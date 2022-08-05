The News Roundup For August 5, 2022

Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have stripped abortion rights from the state's constitution.

GOP Rep. Peter Meijer was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former president Trump in 2021. Michigan voters made him pay for it. Meijer lost his primary to challenger John Gibbs.

Gibbs got help from an unlikely source: Democrats. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent more than $400,000 on ads to boost the far-right candidate in a bid to defeat his more mainstream opponent.

Rescue workers are facing more rain in eastern Kentucky this weekend as the region continues to recover from devastating floods.

Meanwhile, China has imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family. The move comes after her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. It was the first time a speaker has visited the self-ruled island in 25 years.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on charges of drug smuggling. It's been nearly six months since her arrest at a Moscow airport after cannabis vape cartridges were found in her luggage.

This week, the White House announced they'll be sending another $550 million in arms to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. The total U.S. investment in the conflict has now surpassed $8 billion.

Politico's Anita Kumar, Kaiser Health News' Julie Rovner, and NPR's Ron Elving join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Axios' David Lawler, Politico's Lara Seligman, and Feature Story News' Nina-Maria Potts join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

