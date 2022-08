Deep sea mining could provide materials to help us quit fossil fuels — but at a cost Building everything necessary for fighting climate change is going require metal. There's plenty on the ocean floor. But extracting it is controversial because it involves deep sea mining.

Environment Deep sea mining could provide materials to help us quit fossil fuels — but at a cost Deep sea mining could provide materials to help us quit fossil fuels — but at a cost Listen · 4:07 4:07 Building everything necessary for fighting climate change is going require metal. There's plenty on the ocean floor. But extracting it is controversial because it involves deep sea mining. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor