Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia The new album from Deaton Chris Anthony, Sid the Kid, conjures a glitchy, abrasive, digital nostalgia from his childhood in Kansas.

Review Music Reviews Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia Listen · 3:47 3:47 The new album from Deaton Chris Anthony, Sid the Kid, conjures a glitchy, abrasive, digital nostalgia from his childhood in Kansas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor