Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending?

Economy Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list Listen · 3:53 3:53 This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor