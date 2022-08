Former Republicans and Democrats form a new 3rd political party NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, two of the co-chairs of the new national political third party, called "Forward."

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, two of the co-chairs of the new national political third party, called "Forward."