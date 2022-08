Alex Jones is ordered to pay $45.2 million for lying about Sandy Hook school shooting Jurors in the Alex Jones defamation trial reached a verdict on punitive damages. They have ordered the InfoWars host to pay $45.2 million to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook attack.

National Alex Jones is ordered to pay $45.2 million for lying about Sandy Hook school shooting Alex Jones is ordered to pay $45.2 million for lying about Sandy Hook school shooting Listen · 3:51 3:51 Jurors in the Alex Jones defamation trial reached a verdict on punitive damages. They have ordered the InfoWars host to pay $45.2 million to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor