Russia is open to freeing Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap The Kremlin says it's open to talking about a trade for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. It warned Washington against using the media in negotiations over a swap.

Europe Russia is open to freeing Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap Russia is open to freeing Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap Listen · 3:53 3:53 The Kremlin says it's open to talking about a trade for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. It warned Washington against using the media in negotiations over a swap. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor