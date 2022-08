Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo.

National Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado Listen · 6:19 6:19 To understand what's driving gun sales, Weekend Edition is featuring conversations with new gun owners. Today, NPR's Scott Simon talks with Misheika Gaddis, a single mom in Aurora, Colo. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor