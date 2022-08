Salt Lake City councilman combats speeding with humorous yard signs Salt Lake City council member Alejandro Puy knows speeding in his district is a problem, so he's created custom yard signs to get drivers' attention.

National Salt Lake City councilman combats speeding with humorous yard signs Salt Lake City councilman combats speeding with humorous yard signs 3:03 Salt Lake City council member Alejandro Puy knows speeding in his district is a problem, so he's created custom yard signs to get drivers' attention. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor