Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill The Senate is starting debate on a major Democratic bill to address climate change, drug prices, the deficit and more. It would be a major win for President Biden to carry into the midterms.

Politics Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill Listen · 4:19 4:19 The Senate is starting debate on a major Democratic bill to address climate change, drug prices, the deficit and more. It would be a major win for President Biden to carry into the midterms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor