Education Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education Girls and women in Afghanistan have been blocked from receiving an education Listen · 5:59 5:59 NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with Pashtana Durrani, executive director of LEARN, an education nonprofit in Afghanistan that helps Afghan girls access education.