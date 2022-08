Pro-climber Tommy Caldwell details climate change's impact on rock climbing NPR's Alina Selyukh talks with pro-climber Tommy Caldwell about how a warming climate is changing the outdoor sport and making it even more dangerous.

Listen · 4:56