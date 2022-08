Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former Brazilian president and an icon of the Latin American left, is out of jail and leading Brazil's race for the presidency.

Latin America Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva went from jail to frontrunner Listen · 5:03 5:03 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a former Brazilian president and an icon of the Latin American left, is out of jail and leading Brazil's race for the presidency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor