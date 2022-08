Pussy Riot talks 'Matriarchy Now' NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks to Nadya Tolokonnikova, founding member of Pussy Riot — a feminist protest art collective — about their debut mixtape, Matriarchy Now.

Music Interviews Pussy Riot talks 'Matriarchy Now' Pussy Riot talks 'Matriarchy Now' Listen · 6:52 6:52 NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks to Nadya Tolokonnikova, founding member of Pussy Riot — a feminist protest art collective — about their debut mixtape, Matriarchy Now. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor