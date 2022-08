Morning news brief Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:28 10:28 Senate Democrats pass a climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. Secretary of State Blinken holds high-level talks in South Africa. A poll delves into some racial disparities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor