Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy NPR's A Martinez talks to Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, about the Senate passing a major climate, health care and tax bill. Deese discusses what's in it and what isn't.

Politics Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy Listen · 6:10 6:10 NPR's A Martinez talks to Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, about the Senate passing a major climate, health care and tax bill. Deese discusses what's in it and what isn't. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor