California's McKinney fire has taken 5 lives including that of a fire lookout Kathy Shoopman, 74, was the Buckhorn-Bally fire lookout at the Klamath National Forest. She was killed Friday by the McKinney fire — the largest and most deadly wildfire in California this year.

