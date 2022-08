Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Here's one that pays you to sleep A brand of mattress is looking for part-timers to sleep in their stores. Casper says the ideal candidate should have "exceptional sleeping ability" and the "ability to sleep through anything."

Business Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Here's one that pays you to sleep Ever been busted for sleeping on the job? Here's one that pays you to sleep Listen · 0:27 0:27 A brand of mattress is looking for part-timers to sleep in their stores. Casper says the ideal candidate should have "exceptional sleeping ability" and the "ability to sleep through anything." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor