A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be holding NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Steve Hendrix, the Jerusalem bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Middle East A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be holding A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza appears to be holding Listen · 3:45 3:45 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Steve Hendrix, the Jerusalem bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor