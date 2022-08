The Taliban focus on the Islamic State whose attacks target the Shiite minority In the week after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan saw anti-U.S. protests and a deadly ISIS-claimed attack on a Shia mosque.

