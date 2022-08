legal implications NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

National What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban? What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban? Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor