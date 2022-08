3 men face sentencing for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's death The three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing for federal hate crimes Monday. Jurors found that race was a motivating factor when they chased and shot the Black jogger in 2020.

