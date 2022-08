Dua Lipa is now an honorary ambassador of the European nation Kosovo The pop star's parents are from Kosovo and Dua Lipa lived there briefly as a teen before moving back to the U.K. She told her 85 million Instagram followers all about being honored by the president.

