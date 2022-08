Violence has damaged infrastructure near a Ukraine power plant, sparking safety fears Concern is growing over damage to a Ukrainian nuclear facility seized by Russians in March, which is reportedly currently under bombardment. Ukraine is seeking an international mission to the plant.

Europe Violence has damaged infrastructure near a Ukraine power plant, sparking safety fears Violence has damaged infrastructure near a Ukraine power plant, sparking safety fears Concern is growing over damage to a Ukrainian nuclear facility seized by Russians in March, which is reportedly currently under bombardment. Ukraine is seeking an international mission to the plant.