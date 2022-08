With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move California's program to house people in motels in order to get them off the street during COVID is ending. But it's unclear where the more than 6,000 people living in these facilities are headed.

With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move