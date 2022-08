Men found guilty in Ahmaud Arbery's death receive federal sentences The three men found guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery received federal sentences. Two – Travis and Greg McMichael – received life sentences. The other – William "Roddie" Bryan – received 35 years.

