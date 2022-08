For many Black Kentuckians and Tennesseans, August 8 is a day to mark freedom Black communities in Kentucky and Tennessee have celebrated the eighth of August for more than 150 years. It's a day for barbecue, loved ones and marking freedom from slavery.

