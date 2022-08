White adults receive the most financial help from older relatives, poll shows A new poll finds white adults are more than twice as likely as others to get sizable financial help from parents or other elders. It helps explain America's persistent racial wealth gap.

National White adults receive the most financial help from older relatives, poll shows White adults receive the most financial help from older relatives, poll shows Listen · 4:24 4:24 A new poll finds white adults are more than twice as likely as others to get sizable financial help from parents or other elders. It helps explain America's persistent racial wealth gap. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor