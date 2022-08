The FBI conducted a search at ex-President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Trump announced the news himself — calling the FBI action unnecessary and attacking it as politically motivated — even though he appointed the FBI director, Chris Wray.

Law The FBI conducted a search at ex-President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida The FBI conducted a search at ex-President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida Trump announced the news himself — calling the FBI action unnecessary and attacking it as politically motivated — even though he appointed the FBI director, Chris Wray.