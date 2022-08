Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting NPR's Leila Fadel talks to NYU Law Professor Stephen Gillers about a reported FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Law Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting Listen · 5:31 5:31 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to NYU Law Professor Stephen Gillers about a reported FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor