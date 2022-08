Father and son are convicted of federal hate crimes in black jogger's death Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael, convicted of federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, received life sentences. A third man who recorded the killing was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

