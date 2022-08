Albuquerque's Muslim community is on alert after the murders of 4 men The Muslim community in Albuquerque is reeling after three South Asian Muslim men were shot and killed there in the last two weeks. The killings come after a similar homicide last November.

Albuquerque's Muslim community is on alert after the murders of 4 men Albuquerque's Muslim community is on alert after the murders of 4 men Audio will be available later today. The Muslim community in Albuquerque is reeling after three South Asian Muslim men were shot and killed there in the last two weeks. The killings come after a similar homicide last November. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor