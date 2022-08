Couple ties the knot at the hospital where their daughter was in the NICU Grier Stanley Barnwell was 28 weeks pregnant when she gave birth to her daughter, who spent 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. The couple delayed their wedding twice while she was treated.

Couple ties the knot at the hospital where their daughter was in the NICU