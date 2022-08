Shelling around a nuclear plant in Ukraine causes a lot of concern In Ukraine, fighting near a nuclear power complex in the south of the country has alarmed both sides, and has led to calls for an international mission to ensure the plant's safety.

Europe Shelling around a nuclear plant in Ukraine causes a lot of concern Shelling around a nuclear plant in Ukraine causes a lot of concern Listen · 3:22 3:22 In Ukraine, fighting near a nuclear power complex in the south of the country has alarmed both sides, and has led to calls for an international mission to ensure the plant's safety. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor