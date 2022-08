Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at age 73 Olivia Newton-John was one of the biggest pop stars in the 1970s and early 1980s. In the movie musical Grease, she starred as good girl Sandy Olson, who falls for a bad boy played by John Travolta.

