Senator Bernie Sanders has been meme'd — again During the marathon debate for the Inflation Reduction Act, a photo emerged of a seemingly dejected Sanders sitting on the Capitol steps — resembling the 1970s iconic "Bill" from Schoolhouse Rock!

