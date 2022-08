NASA scientists need your help finding clouds on Mars NPR's A Martínez talks to NASA scientist Armin Kleinboehl about the space agency's Cloudspotting on Mars project, which asks for the public's help identifying Martian clouds.

Space NASA scientists need your help finding clouds on Mars NASA scientists need your help finding clouds on Mars Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez talks to NASA scientist Armin Kleinboehl about the space agency's Cloudspotting on Mars project, which asks for the public's help identifying Martian clouds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor