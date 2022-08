How the search in Mar-a-Lago might impact the Justice Department NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sarah Isgur Flores, the former director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, about the FBI's search in Mar-a-Lago.

Politics How the search in Mar-a-Lago might impact the Justice Department How the search in Mar-a-Lago might impact the Justice Department Listen · 6:39 6:39 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Sarah Isgur Flores, the former director of the Office of Public Affairs at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, about the FBI's search in Mar-a-Lago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor