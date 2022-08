A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies A fossilized horse tooth could finally provide an answer to the mystery of how the wild Chincoteague ponies ended up on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island.

Animals A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies Listen · 2:43 2:43 A fossilized horse tooth could finally provide an answer to the mystery of how the wild Chincoteague ponies ended up on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor