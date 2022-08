The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties.

Politics The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago Listen · 4:24 4:24 The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor