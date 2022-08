Blinken will try to ease tensions between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo A recent United Nations report accuses Rwanda of supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. United States Secretary of State Blinken is visiting both countries to try to cool tensions.

