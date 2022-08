Author of 'Taliban' reflects on how the group has changed since it was last in power In 2001, author and journalist Ahmed Rashid wrote the definitive account of the Taliban and its origins. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly now speaks with Rashid, a year after the Taliban re-took Afghanistan.

Asia Author of 'Taliban' reflects on how the group has changed since it was last in power Author of 'Taliban' reflects on how the group has changed since it was last in power Audio will be available later today. In 2001, author and journalist Ahmed Rashid wrote the definitive account of the Taliban and its origins. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly now speaks with Rashid, a year after the Taliban re-took Afghanistan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor