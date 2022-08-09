Water Week: Melting Glaciers And Rising Seas

Enlarge this image toggle caption KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images

In early July, a large chunk of the Marmolada Glacier detached, causing an avalanche. Rock and ice crashed into climbers scaling the glacier, part of the Dolomites Mountains in Italy. At least seven died.

The tragedy is a direct effect of quickening glacier loss. Glaciers are melting twice as fast as they did two decades ago. About 20 percent of global sea level rise can be attributed to melting glaciers.

Sea level rises threatens coastal communities in the U.S., but also entire island nations. Pacific island nations, which contribute relatively little to climate change, are the most affected.

What domino effect climate change has on glaciers and sea levels?

John Englander, Christina Gerhardt, and Paul Mayewski join us for the conversation.

