Law Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home Listen · 6:47 6:47 Ex-President Trump was the first to alert everyone to the FBI search. Political supporters are outraged and that anger has spilled over to conservative media, where Trump is portrayed as a victim.