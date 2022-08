New Mexico's Muslims were relieved when a murder suspect was arrested. Then disbelief NPR's Leila Fadel talks to members of Albuquerque's Muslim community about the fear experienced after four men from the local mosque were murdered. Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday.

