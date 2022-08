Families are continuing to have to deal with the effects of inflation Falling gasoline prices are expected to put a dent in the latest inflation rate. But other costs, such as housing, continue to climb, putting a strain on many family budgets.

Economy Families are continuing to have to deal with the effects of inflation Families are continuing to have to deal with the effects of inflation Listen · 3:47 3:47 Falling gasoline prices are expected to put a dent in the latest inflation rate. But other costs, such as housing, continue to climb, putting a strain on many family budgets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor