England's Kate Jayden accomplishes multiple marathons for a Guinness record

Jayden ran a marathon for a 106 straight days. Throughout this marathon of marathons, she raised more than $55,000 for charity. And she did most of it with a fractured knee.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. Ever run a marathon? Yeah, me neither. England's Kate Jayden has - not just one. She ran one every day, 26.2 miles a day, for a hundred and six days straight - a Guinness World Record. Throughout this marathon of marathons, she raised more than 50,000 bucks for charity. Oh, and she did most of it with a fractured knee - something to think about when you don't want to get on the treadmill just because you're a little sleepy. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.