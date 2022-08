Trump's history of trying to stop investigations and withhold records Critics of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate say Trump had been cooperating, and a raid was unnecessary.

Trump's history of trying to stop investigations and withhold records Trump's history of trying to stop investigations and withhold records Audio will be available later today. Critics of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate say Trump had been cooperating, and a raid was unnecessary. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor